2 Idaho suspects arrested after allegedly driving to Boise to try to kill a man

Two suspects were arrested early Monday after allegedly driving to Boise with plans to kill a man, according to the Boise Police Department.

Officers from the department around 2:15 a.m. responded to a home in the 1600 block of West Rossi Street after receiving a report that two possibly armed suspects were outside and previously threatened someone who was inside the house, according to a news release from the agency.

After arriving, police said they located the suspects’ vehicle leaving and pulled them over. Police identified the suspects as 34-year-old Andrew Larson, of Marsing, and 24-year-old Rachel Young, of Eagle, the release said. Police said they located several firearms within the car and during the investigation learned the suspects drove to Boise to kill the man.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and booked into the Ada County Jail, the release said.