2-Inch Hail 'Destroys' Truck in Central Texas as Storm Moves Through

Hailstones up to 2 inches in diameter were recorded “destroying” a man’s truck in north-central Texas on Friday, May 3, as severe thunderstorms swept across the region.

This footage was filmed by Robbie Walker, who said he captured it in Fluvanna on Friday afternoon. In the video, one of his windshield wiper blades goes flying as a hailstone hits it. “2-inch hail just destroying my truck,” he wrote on X.

A tornado watch was in place for the region until Friday night. Credit: Robbie Walker via Storyful