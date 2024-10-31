2 injured in Charlottetown apartment fire

Firefighters received the call just before 8 p.m. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC - image credit)

Charlottetown firefighters and police were on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in downtown Charlottetown Wednesday night.

The fire was in a historic building at the corner of Pownal and Sydney streets.

"The fire department did remove two people from the building and it's undetermined yet what the injuries are," Charlottetown police Cpl. Tim Keizer told CBC News.

Keizer said there was a lot of smoke in the building when firefighters arrived just before 8 p.m.

at scene of apartment fire at the corner of Pownal and Sydney streets, Oct. 30, 2024.

Police Cpl. Tim Keizer was not able to describe the extent of the damage to the building. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

The building dates from 1866, and was once the Wagstaff Hotel.

It is listed on Canadian register of historic places, where it is described as "very important to the Pownal and Sydney street streetscapes."