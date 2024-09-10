2 injured in Kossuth County house explosion
2 injured in Kossuth County house explosion
2 injured in Kossuth County house explosion
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — She was eight months pregnant when she was forced to leave her Denver homeless shelter. It was November.
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
"Cruise ships should be illegal."
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
Melissa Jubane's neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, was arrested and charged on Sept. 7, according to authorities
Tia Levings entered a fundamental Christian marriage at just 19, and as she looked after the children, her husband chose more rural and more authoritarian congregations for the family. She fled the marriage in 2007 before chronicling her story in a new book – which warns of behind-the-scenes evils hidden within the ‘trad wife’ trend. Sheila Flynn reports
A 16-year-old boy was shot in a Scarborough high school parking lot Monday morning, police say, prompting lockdowns at six nearby schools in the moments that followed.Three of those schools are now in "hold and secure" mode, which means that while outside doors to buildings are locked, "school life continues as normal inside the school," according to the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) website. Police responded to a shooting around 11:50 a.m. near Midland Avenue and Lockie Avenue. The boy
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.