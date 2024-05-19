2 injured in rollover accident on I-85 in Anderson County, coroner says

CBC

Canada Post is suspending its mail delivery to businesses in the 1500 block of 20th Street West in Saskatoon due to "unsafe conditions."It issued a notice on May 13, citing the need for a "delivery safety assessment." The notice said it wanted to ensure the safety of customers and delivery staff."Starting immediately, and for the duration of the assessment, please pick up your mail and parcel deliveries," the notice read.The mail carrier has not specified what the issues are.Among those who rece