2 injured in small plane crash after pilot attempts to land on I-25 near Larkspur

Heat warnings have been issued across eastern Ontario as a "prolonged heat event" is set to descend on the region Monday, Environment Canada says.Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected for most of the week, the weather agency said in warnings issued Sunday afternoon.Daytime highs could soar as high as 35 C, with humidex values making it feel between 40 and 45, Environment Canada said.There will also be little nighttime relief, with lows ranging from 18 to 23 C, not accounting for the