2 injured after small plane crashes in field after attempting to land on I-25 near Larkspur

The remains of a Black man hanged for murder in Nova Scotia nearly 200 years ago will be laid to rest Saturday after his skeleton spent decades on display in doctors' offices.Labban Powell, who lived in Cornwallis Township, was hanged in a public execution near Kentville after being convicted for the murder of a white man in 1826.His body was claimed by a physician at the time — as was legal if no family came forward — to be used to train medical students.Powell was buried near an anthill. When