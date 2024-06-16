2 injured after small plane crashes in field after attempting to land on I-25 near Larkspur
Crews rescued two people from a small plane crash after the pilot attempted to land on Interstate 25 near Spruce Mountain Road early Sunday morning.
Crews rescued two people from a small plane crash after the pilot attempted to land on Interstate 25 near Spruce Mountain Road early Sunday morning.
The victim was struck by the beach patrol vehicle as she sat on the beach. She later died at a local hospital from her injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Southwest Airlines flight plunged toward the ocean off the coast of a Hawaiian island. The Boeing 737 Max 8 flew as low as 400 feet before rapidly climbing. Former pilot and aviation safety analyst David Soucie explains.
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
Retirement should be a time when you finally get to travel, hit a little white ball around green landscapes and spend quality time with family and friends -- not your mechanic. So, especially if you...
The remains of a Black man hanged for murder in Nova Scotia nearly 200 years ago will be laid to rest Saturday after his skeleton spent decades on display in doctors' offices.Labban Powell, who lived in Cornwallis Township, was hanged in a public execution near Kentville after being convicted for the murder of a white man in 1826.His body was claimed by a physician at the time — as was legal if no family came forward — to be used to train medical students.Powell was buried near an anthill. When
The 18-year-old daughter of Law & Order star was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina
Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much longer today than...
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
The man continued to stab the victim even after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say.
Nearly 20 people robbed a jewelry store in less than two and a half minutes on Wednesday, June 12
Honolulu police recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead take those items with them into the ocean in a waterproof bag. But both police and travel experts have other simple tips to keep your trip safe from theft.
Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people trapped upside down on a ride at one of the oldest continually operating amusement parks in the United States. A video taken before the rescue shows the people hanging upside down.
Exclusive: Lisa Buza Hill was sentenced for stealing money used for a BMW, cosmetic surgery and trips.
Evan Pritchett, 14, says they want to pave the path for other kids in rural Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Evan Pritchett)The Pride flag is flying outside the town hall in Gambo but for members of the area's 2SLGBTQ+ community, being queer in rural Newfoundland isn't easy. Evan Pritchett, 14, lives that reality every day.They are in Grade 8 and live in Gambo with their parents, Nicole Denty and Hedley Pritchett.Evan said their parents always knew they were a part of the 2SLGBTQ+ commun
After 30 years, Angela Maher's killer, a woman who never spent a minute in jail, has been found, leaving more questions than answers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that the House will go to court to enforce the subpoena against Attorney General Merrick Garland for access to President Joe Biden's special counsel audio interview, hours after the Justice Department refused to prosecute Republicans’ contempt of Congress charge.
BOSTON (AP) — The highly publicized trial of a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank finished its seventh week on Friday.
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday. Police tracked the shooter to a home, where the man apparently shot himself to death, authorities said.