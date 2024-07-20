2 injured in stabbing at south Fort Worth restaurant, police say

Two people were injured Friday evening in a stabbing at a south Fort Worth restaurant, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Chicken Express in the 3800 block of Altamesa Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. They found two victims with stab wounds, officials said. .

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the circumstances surrounding the stabbing aren’t yet clear. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit have been notified.

