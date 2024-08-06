2 injured in Tuesday a.m. shooting. Suspect still at large, Fort Worth police say

Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near the Historic Southside neighborhood, and the suspect is still at large, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of E. Vickery Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. after someone reported a man and a woman had been shot at that location, according to the 911 call sheet. They found two people with gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting took place in the area of a campsite where people experiencing homelessness live. Police said they think the shooting resulted from “a disturbance of unknown origin” between several of the people there.

An adult man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to MedStar. A woman received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Law enforcement officers, including members of the SWAT team, were actively looking for the shooting suspect as of around 6:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect may be hiding in a building nearby.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ UTA to build west Fort Worth campus for 10,000 students

→ Truck hauling crane crashes over I-20 ramp in Arlington

→ Texas restaurant from ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ stays open after all

[Get our breaking news alerts.]