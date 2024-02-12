2 Israeli Hostages Rescued During 'Joint Operation' in Rafah, IDF Says

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early on January 12 that two Israeli hostages were rescued “during an overnight mission in Rafah”.

Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), kidnapped on October 7 from the Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, were released after a joint IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police operation in Rafah, the IDF said.

They were both said to be in good condition and were transferred for medical examination to a hospital outside Tel Aviv.

Quds News said at least 63 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Rafah on February 11-12. Storyful has not confirmed this number. Credit: IDF via Storyful