1 dead, 4 injured after jets collide at Scottsdale Airport

One person is dead and four others are injured after a Bombardier Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet that was parked on private property, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

"According to initial reports, the Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision," the City of Scottsdale said in a statement, which also confirmed that the flight was inbound from Austin, Texas.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Runway 21, according to Scottsdale Airport.

PHOTO: A Learjet veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and crashed into a Gulfstream 2100 business jet on Feb. 10, 2025. (@donniefitz2 / X)

One person died upon impact, according to Folio, who gave an afternoon press briefing on the collision. Authorities were working into the evening to extricate the body.

Two individuals were in critical condition, and they were sent to local trauma centers, he said. Another person was sent to a local hospital, and a fourth refused treatment at the scene, he added.

In what Folio described as an "active scene," emergency responders were working to "extricate and save" the remains of one individual who was declared "dead on arrival."

Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims; however, a statement from Jet Pros, LLC, which operated the Gulfstream, clarified that there were no passengers aboard its parked jet at the time of the crash.

"There were no injuries on board the Gulfstream, but external damages were sustained to the aircraft," the statement said. "We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation."

Jet Pros also extended its condolences to the families of those impacted and thanked emergency responders for their swift response to what it called a "terrible accident."

PHOTO: Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Google Maps Street View)

All flights and services have been suspended "until further notice" at the airport, which is located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as investigators continue their work.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky issued a statement on Monday evening, saying, "On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers."

"I would also like to thank our first responder community for their quick action and service in this situation," she added.

The Scottsdale Fire Department and Scottsdale Police Department remained on scene as the sun started to set, alongside other emergency responders.

The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board as of Monday evening, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

