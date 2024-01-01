2 killed, driver arrested in New Year’s Day DUI crash in Stanislaus County, CHP reports

Two unrestrained passengers died at the scene after being ejected during a rollover crash early New Year’s Day near Turlock Lake State Recreation Area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Another passenger suffered major injuries, and the La Grange man who was driving suffered minor injuries, was arrested and faces felony charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to a CHP news release.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. Monday on Lake Road east of Roberts Ferry Road. Emergency personnel located a 2017 Toyota sedan overturned off the south road edge.

The two rear occupants had been thrown from the car and died at the scene. The CHP release said one of those killed was a 28-year-old Turlock man. No identifying information on the second victim was included, other than that she was female.

“The driver provided her name but we cannot confirm it at this time,” Modesto area CHP spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said in a text. “She is approximately 25 years old, likely a local resident.”

The front passenger, 21-year-old Amber Sauls of Oakdale, was taken to Doctors Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The driver, Isaac Urbeana, 23 and a La Grange resident, also was taken to Doctors Medical Center.

The preliminary investigation found that Urbeana was westbound on Lake Road, approaching a right bend in the roadway. He was unable to safely negotiate the bend, allowing the Toyota to go off the south road edge before overturning.

Urbeana was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, the CHP reported.

“Regarding New Year’s resolutions,” Olsen told The Bee, “we always year people express being more active or organized. How about making better choices behind the wheel of a motor vehicle? Almost every collision the CHP investigates is preventable.”