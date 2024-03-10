2 killed in San Joaquin County boating accident
A San Joaquin County boating accident on Saturday left two people dead, according to the sheriff's office. A juvenile was rescued. KCRA 3's Carolina Estrada reports.
A San Joaquin County boating accident on Saturday left two people dead, according to the sheriff's office. A juvenile was rescued. KCRA 3's Carolina Estrada reports.
A transport truck operator was charged with careless driving Friday after a fiery crash that closed a stretch of westbound Highway 401 lanes in Toronto through the morning rush hour.The driver collided with a guard rail near the Avenue Road exit around 12:30 a.m., according to Ontario Provincial Police.The truck, which was loaded with cardboard, caught fire and blocked all of the westbound express lanes. Police closed the express lanes from Highway 404 to Avenue to allow firefighters to battle t
Failure to Launch As time goes on, the more Tesla's bombastic marketing of its finally-released Cybertruck appears to have been greatly overselling the vehicle's real-life capabilities. Remember the time Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off a Cybertruck pulling an F-150 uphill back in 2019? The video shows the brutalist pickup effortlessly overpowering the vehicle thanks […]
When you buy a luxury automobile with a hefty price tag of $80,000, give or take, you expect it to last. In fact, you might even expect a seamless experience, with visits to the mechanic only for...
HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning. No injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement. Video taken after the landing showed the plane tilted to one side with one of its wings very close to the ground. Flight 2477 from Memphis, Tennessee had landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8 a.m. and was rolling toward a
A woman lost both her feet after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the subway tracks in New York City into the path of an oncoming train, police sources said. The 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend were reportedly arguing at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan Saturday morning when he allegedly shoved her onto the tracks, police said. Both of her feet had been amputated, police sources said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a United Airlines flight that lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco International Airport, damaging several cars in a parking lot before the plane safely landed at Los Angeles International Airport, the agency said.
Cars as status symbols seem to be a thing of the past, according to Dave Ramsey -- and a majority of wealthy people are exercising frugality. While some wealthy Americans drive luxury vehicles, an...
Archaeologists found over 160 skeletons at the medieval cemetery.
When it comes to the question of the fastest fighter jet, you can choose to compare only those fighter jets that are still in service, or you can consider every last jet fighter that's ever graced the skies — and we've chosen to go with the latter.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into the Boeing jetliner blowout that left a gaping hole on an Alaska Airlines plane this January, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Citing documents and people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said investigators have contacted some passengers and crew — including pilots and flight attendants — who were on the Jan. 5th flight. The Boeing plane used by Alaska Airlines suffered the blowout seven minut
Just because you're buying used doesn't mean you have to sacrifice reliability. There are plenty of used pickups that are great buys for those who need to perform the twin tasks of everyday routine...
It's a mighty Bug!
A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Japan dumped fuel for two hours after a tire fell off one of the Boeing 777's landing gear struts.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top prosecutor has taken over the investigation into an alleged arson attack on the power supply of the electric car company Tesla near Berlin. A spokeswoman said there is an initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have been involved in the attack. In such cases, the federal prosecutor's office, the top law enforcement agency in Germany, is responsible for the investigation. On Tuesday, production at Tesla’s electric vehicle plant in Gruenheide came to a stand
Toyota’s decision to favor hybrids has paid off handsomely. But some experts say Toyota’s lobbying is holding back the EV industry – and a critical climate solution.
Community of classic car fans comes together to find a stolen Citroen 2CV, showcasing the power of solidarity and quick action.
In this piece, we are going to look at 15 Cities with the Worst Public Transportation in the US. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the transportation industry, you can go directly to 5 Cities with the Worst Public Transportation in the US. In the realm of transportation, the global public transit […]
Chris Helgren/ReutersA United Airlines flight rolled off a runway shortly after landing in Houston on Friday morning—capping a tough week of viral mishaps for the carrier.The latest incident occurred around 8 a.m. Friday after a Boeing 737 MAX 8 rolled off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Images show the plane tilted on its side, with its left wing touching the ground. Airport and United spokespeople said the plane was evacuated on a taxiway, with passengers instructed to leav
Indiana mom Stefanie Smith, 41, reportedly fell ill and died on Feb. 28 while on a Charlotte, NC flight from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Charging network stocks have seen double-digit declines in the past year.