2 Louisville chefs named as semifinalists for James Beard Awards
2 Louisville chefs named as semifinalists for James Beard Awards
2 Louisville chefs named as semifinalists for James Beard Awards
Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now playing in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also revealed what he told Bills’ Josh Allen at halftime. Sort of.
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Meet the tight end's friends who cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev's run to a second Australian Open semifinal has drawn attention to his business in other courts. As the season's first major was starting, news emerged that a German court set a trial date in May over an assault allegation dating to 2020 after Zverev challenged a penalty order issued by a judge — a step before a trial. Since then, Zverev has put together five wins and is two from a title in Australia. He's beaten No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to set up
This mock trade would see the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive three-team deal.
Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL, and he'll owe a relative pittance to Michigan football as he joins the Los Angeles Chargers.
"You look into that guy's eyes, there's hell going on behind those eyes," Joe Rogan said of Benoit Saint-Denis ahead of UFC 299.
Plot twist! Dana White dropped a bombshell on the MMA world, announcing the signing of Kayla Harrison and her debut at UFC 300.
Biles shared a clip of Owens after his team, the Green Bay Packers, lost 21-24 to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday
TORONTO — A new-look Toronto Raptors team means turning a three-day break into a mini-training camp. The Raptors have introduced five new players to their roster in the past month, trading for Canadian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kyra Lewis Jr. in two deals with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said on Wednesday that the mini-camp includes the "Raptors 60," which is 60 minutes of work before the actual practice begins. "For some
Assistant coach Dejan Milojević died on Jan. 17 after he suffered a heart attack during a team dinner
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, leaving Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh signed a five-year deal a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not announce the terms. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decis
Despite Jon Jones' response, Daniel Cormier won't take back his "bad employee" opinion of him.