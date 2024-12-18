2 men, 2 teens arrested after jewelry store robbed in Richmond Hill, police say

A still image from footage captured by York Regional Police helicopter shows four suspects in a jewelry store robbery on Dec. 17, 2024. Police say they've charged two men and two teenage boys following the robbery in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police/YouTube - image credit)

Two men and two teen boys have been charged following a jewelry store robbery in Richmond Hill on Tuesday afternoon that left one employee injured.

In a news release Wednesday, York Regional Police said three people used hammers to smash glass cases and steal jewelry at a store located near Yonge Street and Levendale Road, before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

One of the store's employees was assaulted during the robbery, police said in the news release.

Officers responded to the robbery just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say they located the alleged getaway vehicle, a silver sport utility car, using their helicopter while the vehicle was driving into Toronto, before it parked at an apartment complex near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects then fled into a wooded area but were arrested shortly after, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Brampton, a 20-year-old man from Burlington, a 16-year-old boy from Toronto and a 16-year-old boy from Mississauga have been arrested.

All four were charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime. One of the men and two of the teens were also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

The Greater Toronto Area has seen a string of similar robberies this month, including one at a jewelry store in the Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday. Police are looking for six suspects in connection with that incident.