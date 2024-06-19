2 men accused of stealing mail from area evacuated from Aero Fire
Two brothers are accused of stealing mail from homes in an area under evacuation orders because of the Aero Fire in Calaveras County.
Lexi Jade Brown, 15, has been charged with attempted murder and arson, police say
We need to stop teaching writing in school, like, IMMEDIATELY!
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A father from Georgia has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder.
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
If the Supreme Court undermines the prosecution of hundreds of people accused of joining the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump and his allies are poised to promote that ruling as a rebuke of the Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute members of the pro-Trump mob.
A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric
TORONTO — A dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into a shooting that left three people – including the gunman – dead on Monday, Toronto police said as they investigated the incident that took place near a daycare and a school. Investigators said they responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building. Two men and a woman died, they said. "We believe that the individual responsible for the shooting is among the deceased," Det. Sgt.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
An Alaska man and two police officers joined forces to rescue a baby calf from what police described as “sure demise” after it got stuck between a floatplane and a dock in a lake.
The family of Kimberly Langwell, who disappeared in Texas in 1999, said they’d always believed she was killed at her ex-boyfriend’s home.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Region police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a targeted shooting killed a 21-year-old woman in the parking lot of a mall north of Toronto. Police say a second man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Tuesday shooting in the parking lot at the Vaughan Mills mall in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police say officers responded to a report of an injured woman with a gunshot wound at around 5:30 p.m. They say 21-year-old
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
Jay Slater hasn't been seen since he left his friends in Tenerife 48 hours ago.
Two people arrested in Mississippi – including a man accused of killing a Louisiana woman last week and abducting her 4- and 6-year-old daughters, one of whom was found dead – have each been charged with capital murder and sexual battery in the children’s cases, police in Mississippi said Monday.
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.
A 6 year old boy has been struck and killed by a school bus in a residential area of Kleinburg. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, a community now in mourning has had concerns about road safety in the area before.
The flamboyant religious leader made headlines after he was robbed of $1m in jewellery during a sermon.
Wilbur Crockwell, 73, is pleading guilty to abducting a 14-year-old girl last year in a case that prompted a rare Amber Alert in Newfoundland.Crockwell's case was called Wednesday morning in St. John's, where his lawyer, Robert Hoskins, said he'll be entering a guilty plea on the charge of abducting a person under the age of 16. He's also expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit abduction.Hoskins said they'll be asking the court for a pre-sentence report, which will provide the judge wit