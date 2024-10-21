2 men plead guilty to murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two B.C. men pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Susan Smith will be up for parole next month, nearly 30 years after she was convicted of rolling her car into a South Carolina lake and drowning her two sons who were strapped in their car seats.
A Durham police officer has been charged by the service's professional standards unit after allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. While attending a call for service in March, the officer failed to render medical assistance or first aid to a person in medical distress, according to a Durham Regional Police Service news release on Monday. "The person was left in the care of a family member who later sought medical assistance," the release said. They were taken to
York police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his driveway in Markham on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a weapons call near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road around 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Partheepan Panchalingam, 44, of Markham. The victim is known to police, Const. Lisa Moskalu
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
Members of the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over “false and defamatory” statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.
Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing. A list of resources for people who have experienced sexual violence appears at the end.The owner of a P.E.I. foot clinic embroiled in allegations that he was working as a podiatrist without any formal credentials has been charged by Charlottetown police with several crimes unrelated to his podiatry practice.John Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with trespassing, mischief, voyeurism and committing an indecent act."That type of di
A convicted drug dealer faces up to 20 years in prison for smashing his cell phone at Kennedy Airport after FBI agents who seized it with a warrant handed it back to him so he could call his wife. Julian Gonzalez, who beat a Manhattan federal drug dealing case in 2016 after a witness vanished, had his luck run out Friday when a federal jury in Brooklyn found him guilty of attempted obstruction ...
"Most people don't say excuse me — they just shove you out of the way. I don't plan on going back..."
A Montreal man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a homemade trailer he was using to transport cattle broke apart on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., on Friday, spilling the animals onto the road and causing two tractor-trailers to collide.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the 25-year-old was behind the wheel of a small crossover-type vehicle, towing eight dairy calves when the homemade trailer failed around 7 a.m. near Joyceville Road."The trailer was not sufficient to hau
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Vermont man charged with impaired driving in Cobden, Ont., last week was not aware he was in Canada.In a news release Monday, Renfrew OPP say they received reports of a truck with flat tires and Vermont licence plates stuck in a drive-thru in Cobden around 5 a.m. Thursday."The driver didn't know where they were, and still believed they were in the United States," OPP said."Police learned that the driver had failed to stop at the border and there were grounds
An Oregon man has been found guilty on kidnapping, sex crimes, and weapons charges after allegedly holding a woman captive in a makeshift dungeon in his garage.
A Japanese police chief on Monday apologized in person to Iwao Hakamada for his decades-long suffering that started from an overbearing investigation and wrongful conviction that had kept him on death row until last month, when he was acquitted in a retrial. The 88-year-old Hakamada, a former boxer, was acquitted by the Shizuoka District Court, which said police and prosecutors had collaborated to fabricate and plant evidence against him, and forced him to confess with violent, hourslong closed interrogations. Shizuoka Prefectural Police chief Takayoshi Tsuda on Monday visited Hakamada at his home and offered an apology in person.
The mother of a woman who was repeatedly raped until she died said she is glad he has faced justice.
Incredible Tiny Homes told PEOPLE they gifted the man and his seven dogs an “Incred-I-Box" — a tiny home worth $18,000
Two people from Pierce County were killed.
The 18-year-old stabbed the ex-serviceman in front of his children, the court hears.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police, prosecutors and forensic examiners in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa all conspired to cover up the killing of an opponent of the ruling-party state governor, using a blood-stained truck found at the crime scene, federal prosecutors said Sunday.