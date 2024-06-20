2 men stabbed after altercation at Cartier Metro station in Laval

Laval police say the suspects in the stabbings and fled the scene and have not been arrested yet. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Laval police are investigating after two young men were stabbed during an altercation at the Cartier Metro station.

The fight broke out around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday and involved at least four people, according to police.

The two victims, who are 20 and 22 years old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries but their lives are not in danger.

Police say the suspects fled the scene and so far there have been no arrests.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, there was still a security perimeter around the metro station.