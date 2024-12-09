2 Minute Drill: What should Sox focus on as Winter Meetings begin
With a lot of young,good players on horizon, it's time for the Red Sox to make something happen.
Juan Soto and the New York Mets agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract Sunday night, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn't been announced and was subject to the completion of a successful physical.
The Kansas City Chiefs are 12-1. That includes a 9-0 record in one-score games. Make that 10-0 now, because Kansas City clinched its ninth-straight AFC West title by fending off the Los Angeles Chargers in a 19-17 win on Sunday night. And like those other 10 close…
Free agent Juan Soto looks set to break the record set by Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal last winter.
Scottie Scheffler hiring Ted Scott as his caddie has been plenty beneficial for both sides. On Sunday, Scheffler won for the ninth time in 2024, defending his title at the Hero World Challenge
Rest assured, Aaron Rodgers will almost always find a way to tell people it's not all his fault. (Never mind that the New York Jets quarterback is enjoying one of the worst seasons of his career.) This is especially the case when the
This former Bruins forward is struggling with his new team.
The Devils could use another bottom-six forward, and they have an interesting option worth considering from the Canadiens.
Another day, another win for Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 picked up his ninth victory of the year Sunday, winning the 2024 Hero World Challenge for the second straight year. He domin
Justin Jefferson is a perennial First-Team All-Pro receiver. He's arguably the best downfield threat in the NFL since Randy Moss. So it's easier said than done to keep your cool when covering a dynamic playmaker like him. Nonetheless, the Atlanta Falcons' Dee Alford learned…
The main driver in conference expansion in recent years has been money, and the Big Ten's $8 billion deal with Fox, CBS and NBC was a huge reason teams like Oregon and USC left the Pac-12. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a Big Ten fan who enjoys the TV arrangement…
The NFL fined Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram for a late hit after he defended Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, among Week 13 fines announced Saturday.
If ESPN's College GameDay has a swear jar, it's likely overflowing after former Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined the panel this season. The legendary coach has often deployed some colorful language with impeccable timing.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley knew the Eagles season rushing record could be his on Sunday with the type of stellar performance that has become the standard during his first season in Philadelphia.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdowns and rush for three more on Sunday.
Burke spilled all the tea on that climactic season 33 finale on her podcast.
The Lightning made the right call bringing back this defenseman.
This former Devils forward has been placed on waivers.
The College Football Playoff committee chose SMU over Alabama, leaving the Crimson Tide out of the hunt for the championship. Who else got snubbed?
The Capitals reflect on Tom Wilson's gutsy performance in Montreal.
The fantasy football playoffs begin in Week 15 for many leagues. Now's the time to get ahead of the pack.