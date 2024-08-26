2 Minute Miracle Gel: Watch this skin saving miracle bring back the glow

The Daily Beast

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hit back at social media commentators after she was criticized for liking one of former President Donald Trump’s campaign posts on Instagram.“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote in an Instagram story posted on Friday. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”Mahomes—who has b