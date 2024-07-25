2 more state troopers under investigation following Karen Read trial

NADINE EL-BAWAB
·2 min read

Two more Massachusetts State Police troopers are facing internal investigations, weeks after they testified during the Karen Read trial, Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend, police officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022, will stand trial again in January 2025 after a judge declared a mistrial in her first murder case earlier this month.

Detective Lt. Brian Tully and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik will remain on active duty as their investigations continue, according to MSP.

PHOTO: Karen Read, right, sits with her attorney David Yannetti during her appearance for a hearing at Norfolk Superior Court, July 22, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. (Jessica Rinaldi/AP)
An investigation into Lt. John Fanning -- another officer tied to the Read case -- has been completed and it was determined there was "insufficient evidence to prove or disprove the allegation that he violated rules and regulations by failing to uphold the responsibilities of a supervisory member. This allegation has been classified as not sustained," state police said in a statement Thursday.

Tully testified during Read's trial that he never searched the house where O'Keefe's body was found outside because there was no evidence a crime had been committed inside. Tully said he wouldn't have been able to obtain a search warrant for the house for that reason.

PHOTO: Massachusetts State Police Detective Lt. Brian Tully holds up a piece of evidence on the witness stand in Karen Read's murder trial, June 12, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court in Dedham, Mass. (Greg Derr/AP)
Damning testimony during Read's trial also led to the suspension of Massachusetts State Police officer Michael Proctor -- who was suspended without pay and relieved of duty as the investigation continues.

Bukhenik was Proctor's supervisor throughout the early investigation and had testified about interviewing Read and some of the evidence presented, including O'Keefe's clothes being entered into evidence days after they were retrieved and an apparent missing portion of police department footage that showed the area where Read's vehicle was stored after it was seized.

PHOTO: Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor is cross-examined by defense lawyer Alan Jackson during Karen Read's trial on murder charges in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on June 12, 2024. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/USAToday)
In trial testimony and evidence, it was revealed that Proctor had sent several text messages in which he described Read in a lewd and defamatory manner, and he also divulged confidential information about the investigation.

Attorneys for Read at one point accused Proctor of searching for nude photos on Read's phone.

Trial testimony had also revealed Proctor was communicating with Canton police officer Kevin Albert during the investigation ahead of Read's murder trial. Albert is the brother of Brian Albert, who hosted the party at the house where O'Keefe's body was found outside.

PHOTO: Karen Read smiles during a news conference in front of Norfolk Superior Court, July 1, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP, FILE)
The Canton Police Department had recused themselves from the investigation due to the brothers' connection to the case. Kevin Albert was also placed on paid administrative leave, according to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB.

State police declined to comment further on the investigations.  "The Department respectfully declines further comment in fairness to the integrity of the pending investigative outcomes," state police said.

ABC News' Meghan Mariani, Emily Whipp and Keturah Gray contributed to this report.

