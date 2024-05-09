2 mothers want answers after stolen car plunges into river

CBC

A Kudlik Aviation flight went down near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Tuesday morning.The plane was travelling from nearby Chesterfield Inlet when it went down about five nautical miles, or nine kilometres, southeast of Rankin Inlet. Two pilots and a passenger on board walked away from the plane and are all "safe," according to Jean Labrecque, the company's operations manager.He said he couldn't comment on the cause of the incident while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates, but said