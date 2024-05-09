2 mothers want answers after stolen car plunges into river
Two families are providing exclusive details to WPTV about a deadly car crash in Martin County while expressing their grief and confusion over the situation.
Car hit barriers and plunged into woods next to highway in Massachusetts
In March, Indonesian officials and local fishermen rescued 75 people from atop the overturned hull of a boat off the coast of Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh. Another 67 passengers, including at least 28 children, had been killed when the boat capsized, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Until now, little was known about how the boat capsized, or why. (AP Video/Edna Tarigan)
LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) -Top executives at BMW and Volkswagen on Wednesday warned against imposing EU import duties on electric vehicles from Chinese automakers, saying it could upend the bloc's Green Deal plan and harm automakers that import cars made in China. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, launched an investigation in October into whether fully-electric cars manufactured in China were receiving distortive subsidies and warranted extra tariffs. "You could very quickly shoot yourself in the foot," BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told reporters after the German premium automaker reported quarterly results.
CONCORD (AP) — A commercial truck driver who was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire testified at a hearing Wednesday on his request to reinstate his suspended license, while a lawyer for the state said he still played a role in the 2019 crash. A jury in 2022 found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of multiple manslaughter and negligent homicide counts stemming from the collision in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, an organizat
Members of the 103 Search and Rescue Squadron Gander responded to a helicopter crash north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay on May 2. The pilot survived the crash with minor injuries. (@hfxjrcc/X)The pilot of a helicopter was lifted to safety with minor injuries after a crash on a frozen lake near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) shared video of the May 2 incident in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.The
Tesla stock fell 3.8% on Tuesday and is extending losses Wednesday. It’s being pressured by a number of things.
A Kudlik Aviation flight went down near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Tuesday morning.The plane was travelling from nearby Chesterfield Inlet when it went down about five nautical miles, or nine kilometres, southeast of Rankin Inlet. Two pilots and a passenger on board walked away from the plane and are all "safe," according to Jean Labrecque, the company's operations manager.He said he couldn't comment on the cause of the incident while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates, but said
RICHMOND, B.C. — An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board has concluded that a small float plane coming in near Tofino, B.C., either hit a boat wake or an object before slamming into trees on a second landing attempt, killing two people aboard. The report says the pilot and a passenger were killed, while another passenger was seriously hurt and a third sustained minor injuries in the crash last June. The Quest Kodiak 100 float plane was destroyed by fire after the impact, but the repo
A FedEx Airlines Boeing 767 cargo plane landed at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear, a Turkish Transport Ministry official said, adding there were no casualties and authorities had launched an investigation. The aircraft, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, informed the control tower in Istanbul that its landing gear had failed to open and touched down with guidance from the tower, managing to remain on the runway, a ministry statement said.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Amazon.com on Tuesday unveiled the first of a dozen Volvo electric big rigs it plans to deploy this year to pick up cargo from the nation's busiest container seaport in Southern California. The e-commerce giant already has eight of those semi trucks in use at the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, where every so-called drayage truck must be zero-emissions by 2035. The deployment is a first for Amazon, extending its vehicle electrification projects from ocean ports to customer doorsteps.
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota doubled its net profit in the fiscal year that ended in March, as strong vehicles sales and a favorable exchange rate lifted results for Japan’s top automaker. Toyota Motor Corp.'s annual profit totaled 4.9 trillion yen ($31.9 billion), up from 2.45 trillion yen the year before, while its sales jumped 21% to 45 trillion yen ($290 billion), the company said Wednesday. The results exceeded Toyota’s own projection for a 4.5 trillion yen ($29 billion) profit, as its global sales
General Motors said Wednesday it will end production of its gasoline-powered Chevrolet Malibu car later this year in order to produce new electric vehicles. GM has sold more than 10 million Malibus since 1964 worldwide and will end production in November. GM halted production of the prior generation Bolt in December.
Air France rerouted a Boeing 777 from Montreal in order to rescue the passengers left in Nunavut after a burning smell was detected in the cabin.