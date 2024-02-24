2 National Guard members killed in Mississippi helicopter crash during training flight

Two National Guard members were killed when a helicopter crashed Friday during a training exercise in Mississippi, officials said.

The Apache AH-64 helicopter went down at about 2 p.m. while flying "a routine training flight" in Prentiss County, in the northeast corner of the state, Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Authorities haven't identified the two National Guard members who died, but the Mississippi National Guard told WTVA-TV that their families had been notified and that they were from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Tupelo, Mississippi.

"Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them," Reeves said.

Deadly crash the latest military helicopter disaster

Also on Friday, another military helicopter conducting a training exercise went down in Alabama, leaving two Army pilots with minor injuries. The UH-72 Lakota helicopter went down at about 2:35 p.m. in Pike County, officials there said.

The two Friday crashes follow another deadly helicopter crash in the mountains near San Diego, California, that killed five Marines earlier this month.

Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27; Capt. Jack Casey, 26; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, were aboard the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter when it crashed during routine flight training.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 National Guard members killed in latest military helicopter crash