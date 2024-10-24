2 News investigates Glenpool schools' assistant superintendent's leave
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
The girl's mother told police that the suspect had installed a washer and dryer in the home a week prior
"Oven is on, unsure if the staff are able to turn it off," a dispatcher told other first responders
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men serving life in prison for murder after chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 are returning to court Thursday to ask a judge for a new trial.
Melonie White's death 30 years ago baffled investigators until 2021 when they began working with a local volunteer group that helps crack cold cases
Saskatchewan RCMP have ended a dangerous person alert and say two people are in custody after a group of masked people reportedly shot someone and stole their vehicle Thursday morning.RCMP issued the first of several alerts shortly before 10 a.m. CST on Thursday. It said police received a report of a robbery north of Prince Albert around 8:30 a.m. CST.RCMP said initial investigation indicated a person in a vehicle near the White Star grain elevator was approached by multiple men in a vehicle. Th
A 23-year-old who died in Bradford has been named by police after incident of 'violent disorder'.
The trial for a man accused of raping vulnerable women in and around the Calgary area has been derailed after he fired his lawyer a second time.Richard Mantha, 60, faces 20 charges alleging he drugged and raped women, most of whom he met through their work in Calgary's sex trade. The charges include kidnapping, administering noxious substances, forcible confinement and sexual assault with a weapon. On Wednesday, Mantha, whose ability to speak has been affected by a recent stroke, provided a hand
An Akron, Ohio, Police Department school resource officer has been requested to not return to Firestone Community Learning Center after surveillance video captured him punching a student in the head multiple times.
Authorities found the body while searching for a missing 95-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Some 50 suspected gang members have died this week after attacking a coastal town in Haiti, including at least a dozen who drowned after their boat capsized, a government official said Thursday.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s children slam ‘accusations’ and ‘conspiracy theories’ made against their father in first statement since his September arrest
WINNIPEG — A woman told court Thursday that years of counselling and medications have failed to keep away nightmares about the gruesome killings of her daughter and two young grandchildren.
Family and friends of Brittany Moeser, 36, have accepted the reality that she may not be found alive, if she’s found at all.
Ian Dunlop, now 61, was found guilty of historic sexual offences.
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were killed in January this year in Bristol.
A 32-year-old woman facing 16 charges related to a fatal head-on collision south of Saskatoon on Oct. 19 is free on bail.Brittany Dawn Barry is charged with multiple counts of driving while impaired causing death, driving impaired causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Police say that Barry was drunk when she drove her truck, with two of her children, on the wrong s
The DNA of Bruce Lindahl, who is believed to have killed as many as a dozen women and girls, was confirmed to be on Kathy Halle's clothing, authorities said. Authorities believe Halle was abducted in March 1979 after leaving her North Aurora apartment complex.