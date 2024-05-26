2 News Meteorologist Emma Landeros was in Pryor during the storm
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
Heavy snow falling on parts of the Prairies may approach a long-standing record for the latest hefty snow this late in the year
An approaching Colorado Low moves into Ontario bringing the threat for severe storms Monday, including widespread heavy rainfall. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing sports and back off from academics." It got worse. "I got really, really sick, and I couldn't really do anything, I couldn't work, I couldn't really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis." When it came, the diagnosis wa
Tennessee conservationists have now released more than 100 hellbenders as part of a recent program.
After a round of nocturnal thunderstorms in southwest Ontario, more stormy weather could arrive on Saturday
South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
The animals, who were rescued in July 2023 following their mother's death, were returned to the wild in May 2024
Powerful storms devastate areas in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma and leave hundreds of thousands without power.
This year could the worst hurricane seasons in history, experts predict. A coastal engineer shares how he protected his home during Hurricane Harvey.
A portion of Los Angeles' Mulholland Drive has reopened after it was damaged during a monster storm that unleashed mud and debris flows nearly four months ago.
Damaging storms move out, but another system takes aim Sunday
Forecasters warned that hail and lightning strikes may also occur.
The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be delayed Sunday due to inclement weather. A band of thunderstorms is moving into the area.
Pay attention if you’re ever under a “tornado emergency” or a “particularly dangerous situation,” because you could be in serious trouble.
Climate scientists and engineers are looking at solutions, that to some, might sound like they’re straight out of science fiction.
At least eight people, including children, are dead, after suspected tornadoes struck the central United States overnight, as severe storms caused power outages and forced residents to shelter in-place on Memorial Day weekend.
General Sherman appears to be holding up well (not bad for a 2,200-year-old), but because of pests and climate change, the largest tree in the world needs a checkup
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Forecasters are warning of another day of heightened risk of dangerous tornadoes in the Midwest on Saturday and telling people in south Texas they may experience triple-digit temperatures — and that's with four weeks to go before summer starts.