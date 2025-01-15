2 North Carolina Men Discover Human Remains While Duck Hunting in a Wooded Area: Police

Duck hunters in North Carolina have discovered human remains.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that two local men happened upon the remains at 5:49 p.m. on Jan. 13. They had been duck hunting in a wooded area around the 1600 block of Highway 16 North in Taylorsville, which is about 60 miles north of Charlotte, per CBS News.

“Deputies secured the scene," the authorities said, adding that the identity of the remains is unknown.

"This death is under further investigation,” officials added, sharing that the scene had been processed by the Alexander County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The duck hunter's discovery comes after the recovery of the body of Wesley Cornett who went duck hunting with his brother on the weekend of Dec. 14-15, also in North Carolina. The remains of the Cornett brothers, who are believed to have died when their kayak overturned, were discovered a week apart.

A man walking on the west bank of the Thermalito Afterbay on Jan. 5, saw 17-year-old Wesley's body in the water. 19-year-old Andruw's body had been recovered on Dec. 31.

Alexander County Sheriff's Office Facebook Alexander County Sheriff's Office

Authorities noted that Andruw and Wesley went missing after Wesley “overturned on a kayak and the other one swam into the water to try and help” in the Afterbay on Dec. 14. Andruw then called 911 to report what happened and said that he was going into the water to save Wesley.

The two teens did not have life jackets on at the time of the accident, authorities added.

In a GoFundMe established when the brothers were still missing, April Clark, their mother, wrote, “Andruw is a hero in my eyes. Im asking for help I drive 45 miles out everyday to search for my boys and some family is staying out there every night. The Sheriff is saying this is now a search and recovery so i will have to also plan to lay my two boys to rest.”

She added, "This is a freak accident that my family and I are trying to wrap our heads around and we also have 4 girls at home who we still need to care for."





