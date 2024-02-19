2 officers, 1 first responder killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota; suspect dead

Two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday and a third officer was injured in a Burnsville, Minneapolis home in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. Officials say the suspect in the shooting also died. The shooting claimed the lives of two 27-year-old officers and a 40-year-old first responder. Seven children were in the home, but officials say the family was able to leave safely. A Burnsville police official said a sergeant was hospitalized with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. (Feb. 19)