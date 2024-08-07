2-year-old boy injured in Stockton 'accidental' shooting
A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after an accidental shooting on Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department said.
'Face to Face with Scott Peterson' will be released on Peacock on Aug. 20
Akili McDowell, an actor who starred in "David Makes Man" and "The Astronaut Wives Club," has been charged with murder.
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
Police in York Region have released video of a brazen carjacking in Newmarket Saturday, in which a man is seen entering another person's car at a gas pump, ramming into another vehicle and nearly ripping off the door as he drives off.Investigators are now looking for a 39-year-old suspect, who faces six charges, including robbery and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by a crime. A warrant is out for his arrest.At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, York Regional Police say they responded
Men scattered throughout Ukraine are helping one another recover from sexual trauma inflicted by Russian troops. These are some of their stories.
The 32-year-old "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" actress felt unwell after concluding a "stressful" film in 2023.
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
A 36-year old man from Waterloo has been charged after abducting a teen from her home in Kitchener.The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged the man with kidnapping while using a firearm and break and enter a dwelling-house with intent to commit an indictable offence.Police confirmed the man and girl know each other. WRPS say the teen was taken on Monday from her Kitchener home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street. In an effort to find the girl, police issued an Amb
Geri Halliwell-Horner couldn't be more fabulous posing beachside in a pair tiny shorts, showing off her sky-high legs. See photos.
Adam Leitman Bailey, Donald Trump and Judge Arthur Engoron (Adam Leitman Bailey, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)It all started very innocently, when the real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey inadvertently walked into a hornet’s nest. The Feb. 16 TV spot, on NBC New York, was about Donald Trump’s trial, at which Judge Arthur Engoron had just slapped Trump […]The post Judge in Trump case rips Adam Leitman Bailey appeared first on The Real Deal.
King Charles issued Prince Harry a one-worded response after Meghan Markle's special birthday connection was brought up…
"At Waffle House and they talking about Kamala in the kitchen. Trump is cooked. The Waffle House streets do not lie. These the rules."
Police said the man was "fishing" when he "fell into the water and failed to resurface,” on Saturday, Aug. 3
A decade after the family sought refuge in Australia, Ruqia Haidari is dead, and her mother is in prison for forcing her to marry a man she didn’t know.
The victim's hands, feet and teeth were found in a New York City apartment, per authorities
Richard Burrows is charged with more offences and will face 93 counts in court.
Coronation Street confirms change for Leanne Battersby as Rowan Cunliffe becomes worried that he's losing control over her, as she visits her sister Toyah.
Lucie Arnaz said her brother "just likes to stay a bit 'undercover'" in an Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 3.
A 22-year-old woman is facing charges of first-degree murder and indecent interference with a body after a Honduras man's remains were found in a northwest Toronto apartment in June, police say.In a news release Tuesday, Toronto police investigators said the charges were linked to a "check address" call in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area on June 27. Officers found "biological remains and chemicals" in the apartment, investigators say, leading to specialized teams being called in to sa
Shameem Akhtar was allegedly injured in an incident at the airport in which her sons, Fahir Amaaz, and Muhammad Amaad, struggled with police.