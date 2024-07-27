2-year-old killed in Salinas hit-and-run crash; Police looking for vehicle
2-year-old killed in Salinas hit-and-run crash; Police looking for vehicle
2-year-old killed in Salinas hit-and-run crash; Police looking for vehicle
“You just made a mistake. A big mistake.” Verdict reached in Raleigh murder case.
A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic
‘You were effectively uninvited,’ one Reddit reader points out
From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on
Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25
Renzi McCall after four days on life support
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada got on an airplane to the U.S. believing he was going somewhere else, said the official, who spoke on the condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The official did not provide additional details, including who persuaded Zambada to get on the plane or where exactly he thought he was going.
"Before my grandmother died, she asked me if her mashed potatoes were still the best I've had."
A Nebraska teenager has been accused of forcing a train to derail so he could record the incident and share it on YouTube, according to court records. The 17-year-old, who was not named, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have already filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, NBC News reported. According ...
The HGTV star alleges that Josh made an unscheduled visit to their Newport Beach home after filing for divorce in a legal filing obtained by PEOPLE
The former New England Patriots coach, 72, was spotted enjoying a summer vacation with his girlfriend, 23
Nearly two months after Giselle Tapia-Salazar was found dead, police arrested her boyfriend James Hart on a tampering with evidence charge
Bette Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg married just six weeks after their first date in 1984; they share one adult daughter, Sophie
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least 26 people were killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north and eight villagers remained missing Friday in the latest violence in the South Pacific island nation relating to contested land ownership and sorcery allegations, officials said.
The condition of the man involved in the incident at Manchester Airport has worsened, a solicitor says.
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.An Ontario megachurch has been forced to pause programming as its insurer won't renew abuse liability insurance in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor.In a statement on its website, The Meeting House said it was unable to secure parts of the insurance coverage it needs to continue normal operations beyond June 30. Specifically, it said it has been unable to find options for abuse liability or employment practices
A Toronto city councillor says she'd like to see criminal charges laid in the death of a 24-year-old female cyclist in Yorkville this week.Coun. Dianne Saxe, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale, said on Friday that a construction bin was placed illegally in the middle of a bike lane in front of 150 Bloor Avenue W., before the cyclist was killed Thursday. Saxe said the bin blocked the bike lane.Saxe says a general contractor is working at the address and she wants to see the contractor an
Toronto police have identified two people killed in a shooting in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. In a news release Thursday, police said they responded to a shooting call near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds.A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. A woman was taken to hospital where she later died, they said.The victims are Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto, the news release
Marisa Galloway’s 1-year-old child was unharmed in the backseat during the murder-suicide
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a longtime leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said.