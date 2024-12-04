2 Palm Beach County high school football teams to compete this week in state semifinals
West Boca High School and Cardinal Newman High School will both be playing Friday for a spot in the state championship finals.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett proved how opposing players can still be classy in the heat of battle. As their teams faced off in Atlanta on Sunday, Jarrett got a quarterback hit on Herbert after he attempted…
There's nothing quite like a snow game's ability to turn a primetime NFL matchup into chaos -- in the best way. And the Buffalo Bills embraced all of that in Sunday night's win over the 49ers. It even gave us a hook-and-ladder touchdown
Brady said he had "goosebumps" from calling his first NFL game on Thanksgiving Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, a positive sign for the oft-injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.
Bears receiver DJ Moore shared his thoughts on Matt Eberflus' firing on Monday.
The San Francisco 49ers released a statement on the passing of Trent Williams’ son.
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. Our projection of how the top 10 will look ahead of championship weekend.
The Carolina Hurricanes signed a former Montreal Canadiens goaltender to a two-way contract yesterday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have a new blindside protector when he faces the Chargers on Sunday night.
What, you thought LeBron James would average a triple-double in his 22nd NBA season?
The results from Week 14 in college football causes some major changes to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-134 with Texas rising and Ohio State falling.
The Bruins must be regretting this off-season decision.
The Oilers remain without their star winger as they make no lineup changes against their division rivals.
Scott Pianowski examines several players fantasy managers should consider moving on from to make room for their Week 14 pickups.
The 2024 college football season is drawing to a close. That only completes half the puzzle when it comes to the 2025 NFL D
The franchise flexed its financial muscle last winter but failed to land superstar Shohei Ohtani in free-agency. Will things be different this time around?
