2 pedestrians in their 60s dead after being struck by car in the Montérégie

The incident took place shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 139 and 8e Rang in the municipality, located approximately 35 kilometres from Saint-Hyacinthe. (Lynda Paradis/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Two pedestrians in their 60s have died after being hit by a vehicle in Saint-Théodore-d'Acton in the Montérégie Saturday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Route 139 and 8e Rang in the municipality, located approximately 35 kilometres from Saint-Hyacinthe, shortly before 6 p.m.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, a man and a woman were struck while crossing an unlit section of Route 139 to get to their parked vehicle.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. The two people who were in the car that was involved in the incident were treated for shock.