2 people charged in connection with house blaze that led to death of NC fire chief

Two people have been charged in connection with a fire that killed a fire chief in North Carolina, officials said.

The Lexington Fire Department announced that Captain Ronnie Metcalf died Friday, a few days after he sustained burns on 60% of his body.

Firefighters responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Tuesday where they found fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home. Crews entered the home to try and extinguish the fire, but a few minutes later they were ordered to evacuate, LFD said.

When crews evacuated, they reported Metcalf missing, and search teams reentered the home in search of the fire chief.

Metcalf, a 19-year veteran with LFD, was treated for burn injuries at the scene before being transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital by helicopter.

Two charged with breaking and entering

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Lexington Police Department announced Saturday that two people −Brandon Alan Hoskins, 31, and Stacie Blair Stegall, 37 − have been arrested on misdemeanor breaking and entering charges in connection with the blaze.

Officials did not release additional information on whether Hoskins and Stegall had any involvement in the fire. Police said the pair were arrested at another location they had illegally entered. The pair were charged with additional counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Investigators found "evidence of illegal drug possession," while searching the space the pair was found in. Hoskins and Stegall were then also charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held at Davidson County Jail under no bond until their first court appearance, police said.

Police said the investigation is "very active" and ongoing with multiple agencies assisting, including, the Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office, Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and North Carolina Bureau of Insurance.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 arrested in connection with house fire that killed NC fire chief