2 people dead, 5 wounded in shooting in South L.A.

Jenny Gold
·1 min read

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting Friday night in a South L.A. neighborhood, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 8 p.m. in the 13200 block of Jarvis Avenue, near Athens Park, according to the sheriff's department. They found two men at the scene who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said. Deputies later learned of four other men and one juvenile who had also been shot. All five victims were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening wounds.

None of the victims have been identified.

There have been no arrests in the shooting and a motive has not been determined, authorities said. No additional information is available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

