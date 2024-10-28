2 people fatally shot in a rural area of northern Austria

VIENNA (AP) — Two people were fatally shot on Monday in a rural area of northern Austria, police said, and the suspected shooter was on the run.

The body of a man was found early Monday in the Muehlviertel area of Upper Austria province, the Austria Press Agency reported. Police said later in the morning that there was a second victim.

They didn't identify either victim but Austrian media reported, without naming sources, that one was a local mayor.

The Associated Press