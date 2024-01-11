2 people injured in car crash that shut down road in northern SLO County
Two people were injured in a vehicle collision in northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon.
The cars collided near the intersection of Creston Road and Neal Springs Road in Paso Robles at about 4 p.m., Cal Fire wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Emergency responders blocked both lanes of Creston Road to address the collision, Cal Fire said.
Two people were injured in the collision and transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to Cal Fire.
The road still appeared closed as of 5:15 p.m.
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
Firefighters at scene of a vehicle TC near Creston Rd / Neal Springs Rd, in rural Paso Robles Ca. Both lanes blocked. Firefighters working on the road please drive with caution️ for at least a half hour. pic.twitter.com/O3IbD2fxEK
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 11, 2024