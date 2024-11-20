2 people shot, killed in South Natomas parking lot
Two people have died after a shooting in Sacramento's South Natomas neighborhood on Tuesday evening, police said.
Two people have died after a shooting in Sacramento's South Natomas neighborhood on Tuesday evening, police said.
The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again by denying the victims' mothers the opportunity to deliver their victim impact statements in person at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing.In a letter sent to the head of the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) on Tuesday, lawyer Tim Danson argues his clients have a right to confront their daugh
Sencere Hayes arrested in connection with the April 2023 killing of Mercedes Vega in Arizona
Hannah Kobayashi, from Hawaii, has been missing since she landed in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 8
Caylin Monroe was sentenced to 65 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death
How big of a target is your vehicle for theft? If it's a Range Rover, the chances are high — for every 14 in the province, one is stolen, according to a new report.Équité Association, an organization that works to stop crime on behalf of the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry, has released a list of the top 10 most frequently stolen vehicles in the province last year.Topping the list are the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover, the 2022 Land Rover Defender and the 2021 Cadillac Escalade S
A family physician who operated out of a clinic in northwest Calgary has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, Calgary police said Tuesday. Police said they conducted a lengthy investigation and charged Phu Truong Vu, 46, with sexually assaulting patients. All four victims attended the Brentwood Medical Clinic between 2016 and 2020, when Vu was employed as a general practitioner, according to a police release.Each victim reported being sexually assaulted in an examination room "when t
Halifax police say the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead last month inside a large oven at a Walmart in the city's west end is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play.The body of Gursimran Kaur, a Walmart employee, was found in a commercial oven in the store bakery on Oct. 19.Halifax Regional Police offered a short update in a news release on the case Monday, but did not say how Kaur died, only that the death was not suspicious.Const. Martin Cromwell said police conducted inte
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of holding down a teenage boy so colleagues could rape and abuse him at a New Hampshire youth center in the 1990s is set to begin Tuesday.
A third bail hearing for Sean "Diddy" Combs is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22
Sean Goe, 27, was sentenced to 29 years to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in an abandoned children's park
Jose Ibarra is on trial for the February killing of Riley in Augusta, Ga.
Ifor Whittaker, 80, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of eight years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An unauthorized person gained access to a file containing confidential testimony from women who have made allegations about former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump's pick to become the next attorney general, a lawyer said Tuesday.
The federal government issued a new passport to an admitted human smuggler after he was ordered to surrender the travel document as part of court-imposed release conditions, CBC News has learned. The new passport was discovered in June 2023 by RCMP investigators executing a search warrant at the Montreal home of Thesingarasan Rasiah during a probe targeting an international human smuggling network that Rasiah allegedly headed, according to court records obtained by CBC News. At the time, Rasiah
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
A popular Christmas light show that has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research and treatment in Windsor is leaving Kingsville.The Williams family is moving out of town because they say restrictions in a new bylaw have made it impossible to hold the event any longer. Dale Molnar has more
Nine people have been taken to hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a stolen BMW collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday, Toronto police said.The incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue. Two vehicles, a white BMW X6 and a black SUV, were travelling at high speed westbound on Wilson Ave., duty senior officer Brian Maslowski said on Monday morning. As they approached the intersection at Bathurst Street, the black SUV made it t
The Netflix documentary details the incredible survival story of Lesly, Soleiny, Tien and Cristin who were 13, 9, 4 and almost a year old when they survived a plane crash
Susan Smith, the South Carolina mother convicted of killing her two sons by rolling her car into a lake in 1994 with the boys strapped in their seats inside, will ask a parole board for her freedom on Wednesday. Smith, 53, is serving a life sentence after a jury convicted her of murder but decided not to sentence her to death. Smith will make her case for freedom to the seven-member parole board by video link from prison.
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused prosecutors on Monday of engaging in “outrageous government conduct” by using materials seized from his jail cell to try to keep him incarcerated before a May trial.