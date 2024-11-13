2 port worker stoppages, looming Canada Post strike have country in turmoil not seen in decades
From east to west, international shipments are at a standstill. Dock workers have been locked out at the Port of Montreal since Sunday. In British Columbia, they’ve been off the job for more than a week -- a dispute that Ottawa say has gone on too long. Another work stoppage is looming: Canada Post will be in a legal strike position as of Friday. Labour experts say Canada is in a period of turmoil not seen in decades. Global’s Touria Izri reports.