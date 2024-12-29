2 rescued, 179 dead in South Korea plane crash; possible bird strike probed

Firefighters try to extinguish flames from an aircraft that drove off a runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on Dec. 29, 2024.

South Koreans began a weeklong national period of mourning Sunday as investigators worked to determine the cause of a commercial plane crash that killed 179 people in the country's deadliest air disaster.

Two crew members survived and were being treated for injuries, said South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, who visited the crash site. Fatalities ranged in age from 3 to 78 years old, officials said.

Jeju Air 089590.KS Flight 7C2216, en route from Bangkok with 175 passengers and six crew on board, touched down without deploying its landing gear, veered off a runway and slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport, South Korea's transport ministry said.

The control tower had issued a bird strike warning shortly before the pilots declared mayday and attempted to land, authorities said. The twin-engine Boeing 737-800 was seen in local media video skidding down the runway before crashing in an explosion of flames and debris.

"After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival (were) extremely low," Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told Yonhap news agency. "The aircraft has almost completely been destroyed, and it is difficult to identify the deceased. We are in the process of recovering the remains, which will take time."

The deadliest air accident on South Korean soil was also the worst involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades, according to the nation's transport ministry.

Jeju Air pledged full support for the surviving families, citing a $1 billion insurance plan.

"We deeply apologize to all those affected by the incident," the airline said in a statement. "We will make every effort to resolve the situation. We sincerely regret the distress caused."

CEO Kim E-bae issued an apology and extended condolences to family members, saying that "regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO."

Aircraft was manufactured in 2009

The aircraft was manufactured in 2009, the transport ministry said. Boeing issued this statement: "We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment. All domestic and international flights at Muan airport had been canceled, Yonhap reported.

Two crewmembers rescued from burning plane

The two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Lee said. They were being treated at hospitals with medium to severe injuries, officials said.

The transport ministry said the airport control tower had warned of a bird strike at 8:54 a.m. The pilot declared mayday at 8:59 a.m., and landed the plane at 9:03 a.m. Investigators are examining bird strikes and weather conditions as possible factors, Lee said. Yonhap news agency cited airport authorities as saying a bird strike may have caused the landing gear to malfunction.

This screen grab from video footage shows black smoke billowing into the sky after the plane crash in South Korea.

New president had been on the job for less than 48 hours

Choi had been in the job for less than 48 hours when he arrived at the scene of the crash. Choi, the country's finance minister, became acting leader only on Friday after the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

He in turn had only been acting president since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from power on Dec. 14 following his short-lived attempt to impose martial law.

Previous deadliest air accident in 2002

The previous most deadly air accident in South Korea was in 2002 when a Boeing 767-200 operated by Air China crashed into a hill near South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan, killing 129 people and injuring 37.

The crash at Muan International Airport is the first fatal accident involving the country's biggest budget airline, which was founded in 2005.

Experts say circumstances of crash raise questions

Experts said the bird strike report and the way the aircraft attempted to land raised more questions than answers.

"A bird strike is not unusual, problems with an undercarriage are not unusual," said Airline News editor Geoffrey Thomas. "Bird strikes happen far more often, but typically they don't cause the loss of an airplane by themselves."

'Should I say my last words?'

A passenger texted a relative to say a bird was stuck in the wing, the News1 agency reported. The person's final message was, "Should I say my last words?"

The passengers included two Thai nationals and the rest are believed to be South Koreans, according to the transportation ministry.

Family members gather at airport

Hours after the crash, family members gathered in the airport's arrival area, some crying and hugging as Red Cross volunteers handed out blankets.

Many victims appeared to be residents of nearby areas returning from vacation, officials said.

Families screamed and wept as a medic announced the names of victims identified by their fingerprints. Papers were circulated for families to write down their contact details.

