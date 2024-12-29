At least 62 dead after plane crashes while landing in South Korea

At least 62 dead after plane crashes while landing in South Korea

At least 62 people are dead after a passenger jet crashed upon landing at an airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 was landing at Muan International Airport around 9 a.m. local time when the plane went off the runway and crashed into a wall.

At least 62 were confirmed dead in the crash, according to the National Fire Agency. The official death toll provided by authorities has steadily climbed in the hours after the crash. There were a total of 175 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft, which had taken off from Bangkok, according to the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.

It's unclear how many people are unaccounted for.

PHOTO: Firefighters and rescue team members work at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP) (Maeng Dae-hwan/AP)

MORE: Survivors of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash report hearing bangs, explosions during flight

A plume of smoke at the scene of the Jeju Air crash in Muan, South Korea. (Courtesy Yoo Jung-Pil) ((Courtesy Yoo Jung-Pil))

The transport ministry was on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are conflicting reports on the number of people rescued. In a statement, the transport ministry said one person, a crew member, had been rescued from the wreckage of the plane.

The fire agency and the local fire department said two people had been rescued without elaborating on their condition.

PHOTO: Plane Crash Kills Many In South Korea (Chung Sung-jun/Getty Images)

Videos taken at the scene showed flames and a thick column of dark smoke at the crash site.

Jeju Air is a South Korean low-cost carrier that operates an all Boeing fleet, with 42 planes and nearly 3,000 staff.

Muan, a city of roughly 90,000 people, is located in southwest South Korea.

At least 62 dead after plane crashes while landing in South Korea originally appeared on abcnews.go.com