2 scientists, including NH native, awarded Nobel Prize
The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute, which awarded the prize, said the duo's discovery is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function."
Moon Goo Something is moving inside of the Moon. Yes, you read that right. A recent study from scientists at NASA and the University of Arizona found that a layer of low-viscosity goo sits between the Moon's rugged mantle and metal core, rising and falling beneath the lunar surface not unlike ocean tides — a […]
Rebel Galaxy Astronomers have made a "baffling" discovery while peering into some of the furthest reaches of our universe: the most distant rotating disc galaxy ever observed that closely resembles our own. The structure dubbed REBELS-25 was revealed in high detail using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), as detailed in a study accepted for […]
Under Pressure NASA announced yesterday that its forthcoming Gateway lunar space station — the in-construction outpost that the agency hopes to install in orbit around the Moon's South Pole — just achieved a critical milestone. According to the agency, Gateway's Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) successfully passed a full round of "static load testing," defined […]
Bottom Feeders We may have a way of literally eating away at our planet's pollution crisis. As part of a new study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, researchers have shed additional light on a possibly game-changing bacteria that grows on common polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics, confirming that it can break down and […]
Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk danced onto the stage as he joined Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Musk joined Trump in Butler at the site where the former president survived an assassination attempt in July.
US scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun changed our understanding of how the body works and opened up a new area of science.
In September 2022, Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spacecraft collided with Dimorphos in the first test of deflecting an asteroid.
The rest of the 2024 Nobel Prizes will be awarded throughout the week.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft blasted off Monday to investigate the scene of a cosmic crash.
An experimental program seeks to protect California almond trees from a pesky moth by using X-rays to sterilize the insects.
American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for their discovery of microRNA, which helps control what cells do and when they do it.
The American aerospace company is building a complex for research, business—even hospitality—in a zip code that’s literally out of this world.
Plans for the reign of King William are causing panic in the palace and tearing the royal family apart according to the Daily Beast.
Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe
The White House dinged Ron DeSantis for reports the Republican governor of Florida has refused calls from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as officials continue hurricane recovery efforts and prepare for another to make landfall later this week.
Meghan Markle looked sensational on Saturday evening as she attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala. For the special occasion, the Duchess recycled her striking Carolina Herrera gown. See photos...
Ashley Graham shared pics on IG of her unusual bathtime attire which consisted of a black lingerie body and fluffy mule high heels for a bathtub photoshoot.
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w