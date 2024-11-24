2 shot, killed at a party in Shaker Heights Sunday morning
Two men are dead after a shooting at a party in Shaker Heights early Sunday morning, according to the Shaker Heights Police Department.
The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges
A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.
When Kevin Campbell took a 1991 Chevy truck in trade at his dealership on Moncton's Salisbury Road in early November, he didn't have it for long.But not because it sold right away.The 1991 Chevrolet C1500 SS 454, listed for more than $28,000, was stolen off his lot on Nov. 14, around 1:30 a.m., he said."This truck is very distinct. There wouldn't be another one, I bet you, in all of New Brunswick. If there was, there would be one or two, so very recognizable, very distinguishable truck, very des
Seven young people were arrested Friday night after police responded to a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. that was still in progress when officers arrived.One suspect is still at-large after fleeing while in handcuffs, York Regional Police say. Officers were called about the home invasion shortly after 9 p.m. near Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, says a news release. When police arrived the home invasion was still in progress while two idling vehicles waited nearby. The vehicles, which we
Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in
A suspect in the ‘Baby Garnet’ case has been found 27 years later, thanks to one woman’s Ancestry DNA results
The seemingly random killings highlight the challenges confronting New York City and other municipalities across the country as they maneuver a delicate balancing act – how to deal with soaring homelessness and mental illness and its perceived – and actual – impact on public safety.
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss say their access to the Long Island unit has prompted threats.
"I entered the death industry and just never left. I love it so much as I have a purpose now: looking after those who have died. I was so frightened of death when I was younger — so I became the person who I would want to look after me."
'People Magazine Investigates' looks into the serial murders of Billy Chemirmir
"The realization that you have more days behind you than in front of you."
A kayaker’s leg was amputated during a dramatic, hours-long rescue operation to free him from between rocks on a river in Australia on Saturday, local police said.
“How do I get over something that I don’t feel like I’m supposed to talk about ― much less with my husband?”
After disturbing CCTV footage emerged of the performer being carried through the CasaSur Palermo Hotel where he died, Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is said to have been hit with more “pain”.
"I live in Texas now and say this to my stepdaughter. She always replies, 'What does that even mean?'"
Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie’s mum Dara Huang shared an insight into his schooling, including his favourite snacks
The City of Vancouver says it is cracking down on the sale of illegal goods on sidewalks in the city's Downtown Eastside.A stretch of Hastings Street near Main Street has long been known as a place where items are sold by street vendors, with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) expressing concern about the sale of stolen items there as far back as 2014.The city says that an increase in illegal street vending is leading to a "violent shoplifting epidemic" throughout the city, as well as safety
You can't give away half of something you don't own.
"A friend of mine from a wealthy family complained once that 'people think it is really great having five houses, but do you know how much we have to spend on keeping them clean?'"
"It sounds corny, but be brave and socialize with others, even if you’re anxious. It might change your life completely."