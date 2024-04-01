2 small-town Northern CAOs made as much as the Premier in 2023

The 2023 Sunshine List has been released and shows that the chief administrative officers in Matheson and Iroquois Falls made as much as the province’s premier.

Each year, the province is required to release information on all public sector employees who were paid more than $100,000. The list was released on March 28.

Over 120 people from Black River-Matheson, Kapuskasing, Iroquois Falls, Cochrane and Kirkland Lake combined made the list.

The top earner from all the municipalities was former Iroquois Falls’ CAO Osei Bosompem who made $209,484. Premier Doug Ford comparatively made $208,974. As of February, Bosompem is no longer employed by the town.

SEE: Iroquois Falls CAO no longer employed with municipality RELATED: Iroquois Falls names new CAO

Other top-earning Iroquois Falls staff of the 60 on the list are:

Iroquois Falls is a community of about 4,500 people. Down the road in Black River-Matheson, which has a population of around 2,500 people, the CAO also took home the biggest salary in 2023.

Two staff members from Matheson made the list. Chris Wray CAO made $208,717 in 2023 which increased over 14.6 per cent from 2022 when he made $182,107. Clerk treasurer Cassandra Child made $143,807 in 2023.

In Cochrane, two staff members also made the list. Provincial offences act manager Jocelyne Pronovost made $100,006 while Alice Mercier, the town’s clerk, made $100,006.

In Kirkland Lake, of the 28 who made the list, the top-earning staff are:

A total of 32 staff from Kapuskasing made the list. The top earners are:

Top earners from the Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Cochrane (MICS) Group of Health Services are:

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof made $137,252 while Mushkegowuk-James Bay MPP Guy Bourgouin made $116,550.

A look at what people at regional organizations such as the Porcupine Health Unit and the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) is available here.

You can look at the full 2023 public disclosure document here.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com