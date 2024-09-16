2 students arrested with weapons at El Camino Fundamental High School in Sacramento

Two students were arrested with weapons Monday morning at El Camino Fundamental High School in Sacramento, according to the sheriff’s office. A 14-year-old had been showing other students what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. The gun was actually an airsoft pistol with its orange tip removed. He was taken to Juvenile Hall. The other student, a 15-year-old, was found to be in possession of two knives. He was cited and released to his parents. The students knew each other but did not appear to have collaborated or be planning violence, the sheriff’s office said.