2 survive after car 'sideswiped,' sent 'tumbling’ over Roosevelt Bridge
Two people are recovering in the hospital Monday after their car was sideswiped and sent tumbling over the Roosevelt Bridge.
Two people are recovering in the hospital Monday after their car was sideswiped and sent tumbling over the Roosevelt Bridge.
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
Critics said the Texas Republican’s “stay safe” alert only served as a reminder of one thing.
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
Michael Fleming, 41, allegedly entered a Chase Bank location on June 29 and filled out a withdrawal slip for the amount of one cent, per an arrest report
NEW DENVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Mounties in British Columbia's West Kootenay region say four people are dead after a crash that closed a stretch of Highway 6 for 11 hours.
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.
Trinity Bostic's remains were found along the side of a road in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Five people, including two young children and an infant, were killed in two separate crashes just hours apart on the same western Saskatchewan highway Friday afternoon, police say.The first was a crash between a van and truck on Highway 4, between Cochin and North Battleford, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, RCMP said.Three people in the van from Flying Dust First Nation — a 48-year-old woman who was driving and two boys, ages five and six — were killed. One other van passenger and the driver of the
LYON, France (AP) — A French court ruled on Monday that the American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” can be extradited to the United States.
Family members of Curtis Engeland, 74, were alarmed when they received improperly worded texts purporting to be from him
Many consumers must consider cost, reliability and fuel efficiency when buying a car.
Police found two men dead in the front yard of a Cahokia Heights home
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
At best, the text known as the Ten Commandments invites deeper conversations about religion and ethics. At worst, it becomes a meaningless idol
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
The death of Atlanta man Deundray Cottrell, who went missing on July 4, has been ruled a homicide
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against Donald Trump refused Saturday to throw out charges against a co-defendant of the former president.
The scammers are winning.
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...