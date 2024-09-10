2 taken into custody after incident at Provine High School

CBC

A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156