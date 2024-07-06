2 teenagers die while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach

FILE- Children play in the sand while others jog as a New York City Parks officer, center, walks the beach making sure no one goes in the water, at Coney Island Beach during the current coronavirus outbreak, on May 24, 2020, in New York. Police in New York said two teenagers died while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, a news report said. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Police in New York said two teenagers died while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, a news report said.

Police were called to the beach boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, WABC-TV reported.

Witnesses told the television station that a rain storm began and most people at the beach took shelter, but two young women went into the ocean.

After a search by police, emergency responders pulled the young women, aged 17 and 18, from the water around 9:30 p.m. and they were transported to a hospital. They were later pronounced dead, WABC reported.

A man who attempted to help the teens remained missing Friday night, the station reported.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking more information.