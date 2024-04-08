2 Teens Dead, 4 Others Injured in North Carolina Crash, Police Say

The car was traveling down Interstate 40 on April 6 when the driver tried to take an off-ramp and veered off the roadway, per authorities

Two teenagers have died after a single-car crash on Interstate 40 in North Carolina on April 6, according to state highway patrol

One of the victims, 16-year-old Sophia Gordon, was a junior at Myers Park High School in Charlotte



Two other North Carolina teens were hospitalized in critical condition, while two more were treated for minor injuries

Six people were in the car around 11:30 p.m. local time when the driver attempted to take the Exit 53B off-ramp and exited the roadway, according to a news release from North Carolina State Highway Patrol, obtained by PEOPLE.

The vehicle, which was reportedly going too fast for the ramp, went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, they added.

Two of the teens inside the car, 19-year-old Robert Fox of Wilmette, Illinois, and 16-year-old Sophia Gordon of Charlotte, N.C., were killed in the crash.

Myers Park High School in Charlotte said Gordon was a junior at MPHS. “What is most important is that we care for and support each other,” school officials said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Two other passengers who were involved in the single-car crash, 18-year-old Isabella Tarantelli and a 17-year-old minor — identified by her school as Abby Lynn Robinson — were transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition, the NCSHP said.

Charlotte Catholic High School said on Facebook that the girls were admitted to the intensive care unit following the crash. In an update shared April 8 on the social media platform, the school said both girls “had a good night” April 7 into April 8.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mission hospital!” school officials said. “Thank you for praying and please continue to pray for Abby Lynn and Isabella and the families of all those affected by this tragedy.”

A prayer vigil was held April 7 at CCHS’ Keffer Stadium, according to CCHS.

"The biggest thing is just bringing everybody together and to spend time in prayer for all of the families involved," said CCHS Assistant Principal Bobby Conrad, per NBC affiliate WCNC. "I know it means a lot to the families to see everyone here for them."



The 18-year-old driver of the car, from Augusta, Ga., and an 18-year-old male passenger from Pineville, N.C., were also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to ABC affiliate WLOS.

Grief counseling was made available to students and staff at MPHS on April 8, according to the school’s statement.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.



