Two Toronto police officers were taken to hospital Saturday following a collision. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

Two Toronto police officer are in hospital after their car was struck in North York on Saturday, according to the police service.

The collision happened at just after 3:20 p.m. at Finch Avenue. W and Bathurst Street. Toronto Police said two vehicles were involved, including a police cruiser.

Media relations officer Const. Laurie McCann told CBC the police vehicle was T-boned.

Police say the two officers' injuries are not life threatening.