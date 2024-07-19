2 unhoused Yellowknife residents move to new tent platforms

Dingeman van Bochove and Benjamin Manuel near Manuel's new tent platform on July 17, 2024. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC - image credit)

Unhoused Yellowknife resident Benjamin Manuel recently got an upgrade to his living situation — a tent platform for his pop-up tent.

His new set-up is located in a wooded area off 48th Street in Yellowknife, about 15 metres back from a larger platform which used to be there.

Manuel chose the location himself, and said he is liking it so far.

"It's comfortable, nobody bothers you, there's no drugging going on around here," he said. "And it's close to the road too in case of emergency."

Manuel's tent platform was built by a group of volunteers led by Tłı̨chǫ teacher and homelessness activist Georgina Franki and Summit Roofing owner Dingeman van Bochove — part of an effort by the group to improve conditions for homeless Yellowknife residents.

The group has built two tent platforms so far, using some materials from a larger platform closer to the road which they had previously built, but then took down on Sunday. They are also planning to build a third platform for another unhoused resident before the fall.

Benjamin Manuel showed CBC his new set-up on July 17, 2024. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

All the tent platforms are built on commissioner's land, without permits.

The group has also been distributing tents, sleeping bags, and sleeping mats to people experiencing homelessness with funding from U.S.-based religious charity Carter Conlon Compassion Fund, said Franki.

"Someone has to do something," she said.

Manuel has been organizing the distribution of supplies and acting as a liaison between the group and unhoused residents.

Change in location

Volunteer van Bochove told CBC there were several reasons for the changes in location and size of the platforms — including some changes to the project and feedback from an initial meeting with territorial lands officers.

The change to the size of the tent platforms was made based on a suggestion from Manuel, he said.

"The idea at first was to build a full-size cabin, make it look nice, put some paint on it, more like a permanent type of thing," he said. "But the users were actually happier with… a tent."

As plans changed, van Bochove said the original platform, which was over 250 square feet, became less practical. Manuel suggested that smaller platforms closer in size to the average tent might make more sense, and the group made the change.

Georgina Franki hopes this tent platform can eventually become a wall tent. She has told CBC an N.W.T. lands officer expressed willingness to help her with a permits for the structure.

A tent platform the group built in June was over 250 square feet, a size Manuel and van Bochove said wasn't practical for pop-up tents. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

Van Bochove said the change in the location of the platforms was made mostly because Environemnt and Climate Change (ECC) territorial lands officers were concerned the platform was too close to power lines on 48 Street.

"They said 'Well if you kind of push it back a bit and get the support from the government, especially the Indigenous governments, we can kind of see what we can do,'" he said.

CBC reached out to the N.W.T. Government about the meeting between ECC officers and the volunteers.

In an emailed statement, Toyeke Adedipe, a spokesperson for the Department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs said ECC officers "met with the parties involved in building the platform" on July 4.

"The process of applying for and acquiring tenure was explained in detail to the parties," Adedipe continued.

She also said that the group didn't notify anyone at the territorial government before removing the original platform or building the new smaller platforms.

Going official

Van Bochove said he hopes moving the tent platforms to a location not visible from the road might make the project more popular with Yellowknife residents.

The group is still working to gather letters of support for an official permit application, he said. But feedback he has heard from Yellowknifers so far has been mostly positive.

"Everybody has the same frustrations with housing in general and the lack of resources so anything that's being done is welcome, any initiative," van Bochove said.

Franki is leading efforts to gather support for the project. She said she hasn't had any meetings yet, but is hoping to start with a presentation at the Dene Nation Assembly in Dettah next week.

Manuel said that he will keep supporting the project for as long as it goes on.

"I don't think about myself, I think about people out there that need a helping hand," he said.