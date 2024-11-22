2 Veteran Officers Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Car Hits Them on Highway Shoulder: 'Horrific Accident'

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of two of our own," Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said of the Thursday, Nov. 21, crash

PBSO From L: PBSO Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller and Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller died after a vehicle crashed into them while they were on the side of a highway on Thursday, Nov. 21

A third officer, Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, was critically injured in the incident

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of two of our own," the sheriff's office posted on X (formerly Twitter)

Two veteran officers in Florida have died and a third is critically injured after a car crashed into them on the side of the highway.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the three officers — identified as Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz — were conducting traffic enforcement on Southern Blvd when the tragedy occurred, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The accident happened in the area of State Road 80 west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Boulevard at 9:29 a.m. local time, a press release obtained by PEOPLE confirmed.

Paez and Waller died in the accident, and Diaz was "critically injured in the crash and is currently fighting for his life," the police post said.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of two of our own," the message began.

PBSO PBSO Corporal Luis Paez

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our brothers, honor their memory, and support their families during this devastating time. Please keep Deputy Diaz in your prayers as he continues to fight. To serve and protect was their oath; to honor them is our duty. #PBSOFallen," the sheriff's office wrote.

A second post read, alongside a photo of "hero" Diaz, "Deputy Diaz joined PBSO in 2004 and has been a valued member of our Motor Unit for over 10 years."

"We ask for your thoughts and prayers for him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. #PBSOstrong," the message added.

"Corporal Luis Paez dedicated over 36 years of his life to law enforcement, beginning his career at PBSO in January of 1988 as a Corrections Deputy before moving to Road Patrol, and ultimately serving passionately as a motor deputy for more than 20 years," PBSO said in a media advisory obtained by PEOPLE.

The release added, "Deputy Sheriff Ralph 'Butch' Waller served with distinction for over 18 years in our motor unit, having started his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before it merged with PBSO in October 2008."

PBSO PBSO Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller

In a news conference shared on the PBSO Facebook page, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained that the crash occurred after one officer couldn't get his motorcycle to start after contact with a motorist. He called the other two officers to help, thinking he had a dead battery.

"All three [of them were] on the grassy area of the shoulder of the road, and they were going to wait for another PBSO vehicle to come with some battery cables," Bradshaw shared.

The officers were then struck by a vehicle after the driver came across a slower car in the center lane, before veering to the right and overcompensating, hitting the officers.

"She overcompensated, got off the road and then struck all three of the motor officers — at which time all three went airborne in different directions," Bradshaw told reporters.

The officer and deputy heading to help saw what happened, the sheriff confirmed, and called for assistance. All three were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

"Unfortunately, two of them were deceased; the third one went to surgery and is now in ICU in critical but stable position," Bradshaw said, adding, "Hopefully, he's going to make it."

PBSO PBSO Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz

Bradshaw said the preliminary investigation suggests the driver wasn't impaired. "It just looks like one of those things where she overcompensated and got off the road," he said, calling the incident a "horrific accident."

"When a deputy dies, a piece of the community dies with them," Bradshaw told reporters. "It's tough."

The sheriff confirmed the driver of the vehicle had "minor injuries," and that the funeral for the two deceased officers would likely take place next week.

PBSO is investigating the incident with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Paez's friend Rich Logan told local station WPTV, "He was always a light in our lives and always fun to be around," adding of his death, "It is so difficult to process.”

“Knowing he was so close to retirement absolutely breaks my heart," another of Paez's friends, Shanell Bledsoe, said of the late officer being 100 days from retirement, per the outlet. "And he was so looking forward to it.”

WPTV said Waller's loved ones "want him to be kindly remembered," but asked for space at this time.